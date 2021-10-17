MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

MTG opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

