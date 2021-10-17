Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.92.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,167,000 after buying an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.