Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

