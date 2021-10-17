MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $761.70 and last traded at $760.75. 21,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 835,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $723.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $669.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.03.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

