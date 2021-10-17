MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $761.70 and last traded at $760.75. 21,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 835,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $723.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.
The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $669.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.03.
In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.