Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.56.

VVV stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

