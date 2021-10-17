Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 3,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $568,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

