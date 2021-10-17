Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Moody’s worth $146,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.18. 704,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,870. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.90. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

