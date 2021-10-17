Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,026.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $952.93.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.29. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.