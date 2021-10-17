Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after buying an additional 104,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

