Morgan Stanley Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.