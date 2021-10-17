Morgan Stanley Cuts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $321.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $278.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.66. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $281.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.