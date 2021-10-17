Morgan Stanley Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

TEX opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terex by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 639.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

