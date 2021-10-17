Morgan Stanley Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $33.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $83,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

