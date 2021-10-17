Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $16.06 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 436,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 399,463 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

