Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
NYSE GRUB opened at $16.06 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.