Morgan Stanley Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $156.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.36.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $37,378,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

