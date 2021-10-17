Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MACA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130. Moringa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACA. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,514,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,628,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,310,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

