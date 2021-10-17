Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MOTR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Libertas Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 348.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.20. The stock has a market cap of £315.67 million and a P/E ratio of 41.67. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

