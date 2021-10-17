MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 580,116 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.44.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

