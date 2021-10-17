MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €242.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €242.00 ($284.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €190.05 ($223.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

