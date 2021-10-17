Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. Natera has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $324,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,816 shares of company stock worth $26,261,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

