National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Market Weight Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$300.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$185.89. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.99.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

