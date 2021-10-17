National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in National Vision by 68.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 59.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 109.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.