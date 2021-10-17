Natixis Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,638 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

