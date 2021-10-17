Natixis Buys 204,546 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2,163.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

