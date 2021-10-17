Natixis Buys New Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Natixis bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Natixis owned about 0.30% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

