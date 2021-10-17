Natixis Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Natixis lessened its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5,564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.02 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

