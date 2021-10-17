Natixis Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Natixis grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

