Natixis Purchases 33,143 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Natixis lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cerner were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cerner by 138.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 998,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 579,923 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

