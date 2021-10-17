Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,674 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MSCI were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $616.08 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.02 and its 200 day moving average is $547.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

