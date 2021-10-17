NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.77 or 0.00012699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.05 billion and $111.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00091186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00381420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,315,349 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

