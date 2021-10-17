Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $311.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 111,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OncoCyte by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

