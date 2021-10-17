NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
NeoGames stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
