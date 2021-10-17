NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.