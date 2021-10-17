NerveNetwork Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $113,695.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

