Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,877,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,250.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $77.33.
About Neste Oyj
