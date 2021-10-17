Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,877,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,250.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $77.33.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

