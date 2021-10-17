Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 560,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,368 shares of company stock valued at $772,655 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at $350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.93. Net Element has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

