NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.67

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 123591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

