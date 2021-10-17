Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 3,824 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

