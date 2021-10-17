Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $47,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

SWKS stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

