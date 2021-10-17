Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 38,623 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.37% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $47,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

