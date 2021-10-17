Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 84,084 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 84,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Western Digital worth $43,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

