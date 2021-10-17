Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,620,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,033,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.92% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,905,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,382,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

