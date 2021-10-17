Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199,822 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $42,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $2,730,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

