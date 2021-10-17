Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $565.94 million and $12.31 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,149,111 coins and its circulating supply is 574,148,527 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.