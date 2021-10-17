Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

