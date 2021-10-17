NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 844.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:NEU traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.46. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

