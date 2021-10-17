NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.00. NICE has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $272.00.

Get NICE alerts:

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.