Night Owl Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,968 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $93.80. 1,569,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,273. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

