Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. 149,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSANY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.