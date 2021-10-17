Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

NIU opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

