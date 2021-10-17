Northern Trust Corp Buys 117,237 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $464,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 39,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

